Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Press Box / Bill Pollock Show–How Mike Matheny set Greg Holland up for failure (PODCAST)

Bill Pollock Show–How Mike Matheny set Greg Holland up for failure (PODCAST)

By

Unless you subscribe to the crazy sabermetric B.S. of using your best pitcher in the sixth inning of a close game, because the situation warrants it, the general rule of thumb in baseball is to bring your closer into a tie-game in the 9th inning or later…if you’re the home team.  In Monday’s 5-4 loss to the Brewers, Mike Matheny followed the strategy, but using Greg Holland this soon in that type of a game situation set the new Cardinals pitcher up for failure.

If you like this podcast, be sure you like my Facebook page for archives and new podcasts daily!