Bill Pollock Show–How Mike Matheny set Greg Holland up for failure (PODCAST)

Unless you subscribe to the crazy sabermetric B.S. of using your best pitcher in the sixth inning of a close game, because the situation warrants it, the general rule of thumb in baseball is to bring your closer into a tie-game in the 9th inning or later…if you’re the home team. In Monday’s 5-4 loss to the Brewers, Mike Matheny followed the strategy, but using Greg Holland this soon in that type of a game situation set the new Cardinals pitcher up for failure.

If you like this podcast, be sure you like my Facebook page for archives and new podcasts daily!