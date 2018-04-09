Yadi feels Diamondbacks manager Lovullo deserves further punishment “You can’t talk to a player like that.”

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo originally left the dugout in the second inning to stick up for his player who was called out on a third strike looking. Center fielder A.J. Pollock was the third of the D-backs’ first four batters to strike out when home plate umpire Tim Timmons rung him up to begin the inning on a pitch that appeared to be below the strike zone.

Once Lovullo stepped out of the dugout he was ejected for arguing balls and strikes, but the incident escalated when Lovullo pointed at Molina and used a profanity in reference to Molina, prompting Yadi to lose his cool. Both benches and bullpens cleared, but no punches were thrown and there were no other ejections, other than Lovullo.

The trigger word that set off Molina? “You can’t let that motherf—er make balls into strikes!”

After the game, Lovullo tried to explain he has respect for Molina.

Molina believes that Lovullo should receive additional punishments for his conduct towards him on the field.