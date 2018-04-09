Mizzou baseball drops weekend series to Alabama

No. 18 Mizzou Baseball dropped the second game in Saturday’s doubleheader against Alabama, 5-1, Saturday evening at Taylor Stadium. Sophomore OF Kameron Misner scored the lone run for the Tigers on an RBI single by senior C Brett Bond in the third inning. Starting pitcher, redshirt junior RHP Bryce Montes De Oca, took the loss, just his second of the season. Montes De Oca gave up three runs (only two earned) in 3.0 innings, allowing two hits and two walks.

A pair of walks for the Crimson Tide to lead off the third inning set up Alabama junior OF Joe Breaux to knock in a run with a bases-loaded single. The inning continued with a series of a base hit and a Mizzou throwing error that put Alabama up 3-0 early in the game. The Tigers attempted to chip away at the lead in the bottom half of the inning, with a base hit, stolen base and run scored by sophomore OF Kameron Misner, but that was all for Mizzou on a cold day at Taylor Stadium.

Mizzou will be back in action Tuesday, traveling to in-state foe Missouri State. First pitch is set for 6:30.