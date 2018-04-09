Barnes: Missouri House committee will release a Greitens report this week

The bipartisan Missouri House committee investigating Governor Eric Greitens’ (R) indictment will release a report this week.

Missouri House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight Chairman State Rep. Jay Barnes, R-Jefferson City, released a statement late Monday afternoon.

“Nothing has changed. The committee will release a report this week. The committee will also continue working through the end of session,” the statement reads.

A St. Louis City grand jury has indicted Greitens for one felony count of invasion of privacy, and his jury trial is scheduled for May 14th in downtown St. Louis.

The top defense lawyer for Governor Greitens, former U.S. Attorney Ed Dowd, wrote a Friday letter to Barnes, asking the committee to delay its report.

The Missouri House committee’s report “will almost certainly contain information that will- in the course of the coming days and weeks- be publicly proven to be incorrect,” Dowd writes.

Dowd’s letter said that the release of any report before the May trial date in St. Louis will impact Greitens’ ability to obtain a fair trial.

Dowd also focused on the photograph in question, in his letter.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, D-Kansas City, told Capitol reporters on Thursday that she disagrees with Greitens’ request to delay the report until after the May trial.

“The reality is the governor spent $50,000 on (radio) commercials, he’s already out there tainting the jury, so I don’t see that our report coming out at this point does anything more than what he’s already doing,” Beatty said Thursday.

When he was appointed in late February, Barnes briefed the Capitol Press Corps in Jefferson City for about three minutes.

“This committee’s task is going to be to investigate facts,” Barnes said then. “We’re going to do so in a way that is fair, thorough and timely.”

Barnes also said in late February that the committee would focus “on the underlying facts of the indictment and the circumstances surrounding them.”

The House Special Investigative Committee on Oversight is scheduled to meet again Tuesday at noon at the Statehouse in Jefferson City, according to the House website.

It will be a closed meeting.