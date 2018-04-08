Watch Duda go deep as Royals beat Tribe 1-0 (VIDEO/AUDIO)

Lucas Duda broke a scoreless tie with a solo homer in the seventh inning as the Royals clipped the Indians 1-0 in Cleveland. Ian Kennedy struck out eight over six shutout innings in the win for Kansas City, and Kelvin Herrera notched the save. Duda took Trevor Bauer deep to provide the offense as the Royals improved to 2-and-4. Duda describes his HR.

Bauer took the tough loss for the Tribe, giving up three hits and a run over eight innings of work. Francisco Lindor and Edwin Encarnacion each had two hits, but Cleveland failed to generate any offense. The rubber match is Sunday.

Kennedy talks about his outing

Watch Duda’s HR