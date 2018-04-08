STLBlues run of postseason appearances ends after final loss at Colorado. “Still in shock.”

The Avalanche locked up a playoff berth with a 5-2 win over the Blues in Denver. The victory secured the final Western Conference wild card for Colorado, while eliminating St. Louis. Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and two assists for the Avs. Nathan MacKinnon, Tyson Barrie, Samuel Girard, and Mat Nieto also scored and Jonathan Bernier made 32 saves in the victory. Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn scored for the Blues. St. Louis finishes with 94 points, one behind Colorado in the West.

Jake Allen on the loss. “It stings”

The luck did not go the way of St. Louis. St. Louis was dealt a blow midway through the first period when leading goal-scorer Vladimir Tarasenko left with an upper-body injury. He didn’t return. Then the Blues challenged Barrie’s goal after they felt the play was offside. After a seven-minute replay review, the goal stood giving Colorado a 2-0 lead.

Defenseman Joel Edmunson was in shock

Coach Mike Yeo felt the league missed the call. “I’m not going to blame the season on a bad call,” Yeo said.