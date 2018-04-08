Martinez HR just clears as the #STLCards gets past Arizona (VIDEO/AUDIO)

Jose Martinez broke the game open with a three-run homer in the third inning as the Cardinals beat the Diamondbacks 5-3 in chilly St. Louis. Martinez’s homer broke a two-all tie and put the Cards up for good. He also had a one-run single in the first and Matt Carpenter plated a run on a sac-fly. Michael Wacha picked up the win with five innings of work as the Cards tied the three-game set at a win each. Zach Greinke gave up nine hits and five runs over five frames to take the loss for Arizona. Micah Owings plated two runs in defeat.

Cardinals first baseman Jose Martinez says he was able to get the best of Greinke.

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny says Martinez continues to shine at the plate.

Watch Martinez put the Cards on top.