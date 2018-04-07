Royals can’t hold early lead, fall in Cleveland

The Kansas City Royals let an early two run lead evaporate in a 3-2 defeat to the Indians in Cleveland Friday night.

Mike Moustakas and Lucas Duda each drove in a run for KC in the top of the first to stake the 2-0 lead.

Michael Brantley’s two-run single capped a three-run first inning for Cleveland. Jose Ramirez singled in the first run for the Tribe, which won with just four hits.

Danny Duffy gave up the three runs in the first but recovered to last five-and-two-thirds. Duffy dropped his second outing of the year and in both his offense gave him an early lead.