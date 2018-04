The St. Louis Blues moved into the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference with a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday.

Patrik Berglund had a hat trick, Jaden Schwartz scored, and Carter Hutton made 19 saves for the Blues (44-31-6), who had lost four straight.

St. Louis leads the Colorado Avalanche by one point for the second wild card in the West. The teams play Saturday in the final game of the regular season.