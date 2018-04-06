Wainwright explains his drop in velocity following #STLCards loss

The Cardinals managed just two hits in a 3-1 loss to the Diamondbacks in the home opener at Busch Stadium. Adam Wainwright started and allowed all three runs in less than four innings to take the loss. Robbie Ray struck out nine over six innings for the D-Backs. Yadier Molina doubled in the St. Louis run in the fourth. St. Louis dropped its first home opener since 2015.

Wainwright struck out three and walked four. He had been slowed since pulling his hamstring late in spring training.

Wainwright walked the lead-off hitter in the first two innings, but made it out of the first. In the second, Arizona scored two runs after a one-out double and intentional walk loaded the bases. Arizona starting pitcher Ray hit a sac fly, and David Peralta singled home another run. Peralta added an RBI-double in the fourth inning, ending Wainwright’s short night. Wainwright discussed his struggles.

Wainwright’s fastball started at 92 in the first inning, but by the third was topping out at 87-88. Wainwright explained the drop in velocity.

The Cardinals are off Friday. They resume their three-game series with the Diamondbacks tomorrow afternoon. Michael Wacha will start for St. Louis and Zack Greinke for Arizona. First pitch from Busch Stadium is at 1:15 p.m. The Cardinals are 3-4, 2 1/2 games back in the NL Central.