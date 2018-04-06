Missourinet 7 a.m. News 4-6-2018

Top Stories: Springfield Police spent 14 hours in a standoff that ended around midnight last night in an unsuccessful attempt to take a shooting suspect into custody. Numerous people were arrested after they exited the home over the course of several hours, but none was Willie Haughton, who is accused of killing two people over the past two weeks. And Missouri’s four archbishops have signed a statement on gun safety directed at Missouri lawmakers. A spokesperson said, “If our society is getting to the point where everybody thinks they have to be armed, then that’s not a civilized society anymore”.