Offense backs up Martinez who tosses a gem in Cards win over Brewers

Carlos Martinez struck out 10 while pitching four-hit ball into the ninth inning as the Cardinals blanked the Brewers 6-0 at Miller Park. Yadier Molina homered and drove in two and Marcell Ozuna had two hits and an RBI as St. Louis took two-of-three from Milwaukee. The Cardinals are now 3-and-3 on the year.

The Cardinals jumped on Jhoulys Chacin with a 4-0 lead in the first four innings and after Martinez allowed the leadoff hitter to reach in the first and second innings, Martinez mowed down 16 straight before a single in the seventh inning. Martinez left with one out in the ninth after Yairo Munoz, misplayed grounder at third to put runners on first and second. The Brewers loaded the bases against reliever Sam Tuivailala, but Bud Norris ended the game by getting Manny Pina to hit a soft bouncer in front of the mound for a 1-2-3 double play.

Adam Wainwright will be on the mound when the Cardinals play their home opener today against the Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium. The team activated the veteran right-hander from the 10-day disabled list. Wainwright has been out with a strained left hamstring. Jack Flaherty is being set back to Triple-A to make room.