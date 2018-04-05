Missourinet 7 a.m. News 4-5-2018

Top Stories: The Missouri Senate has given initial approval to a bill requiring school districts to report breaches of data containing personal information of students to parents, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and the State Auditor. And a Springfield Councilor thinks an “ale trail” could boost tourism and help local businesses in the city. Matthew Simpson doesn’t think it would take a large investment to set up a self-guided tour to encourage visitors to see the city’s six breweries, which may include more such establishment in the future.