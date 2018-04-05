Missouri House investigation of Greitens to be released next week

A special House committee investigating the governor plans to release its report next week, according to a press release. The bi-partisan group of lawmakers is looking into allegations that Governor Eric Greitens, R, took a sexually-inappropriate photo of his mistress without her permission, blackmailed her with it and transferred the image.

“When the committee finalizes its report, we will release it to the public,” says House Speaker Todd Richardson, R-Poplar Bluff.

The committee’s report could include recommendations to be considered by the full House.

The group has two closed meetings listed online at this time. They will be Friday at 8 a.m. and Monday at 2 p.m. at the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the chairman of the committee, Jefferson City State Rep. Jay Barnes, has declined to delay the findings of the panel’s report. A letter obtained by the Kansas City Star says Greitens’ lawyers have requested that the details of the report be released after the governor’s trial beginning in May because they say the report could taint the jury pool.

Greitens has admitted to having the affair in 2015 while preparing a campaign for governor. He denies any criminal wrongdoing.