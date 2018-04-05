Jontay declares for NBA draft, but doesn’t hire an agent

Mizzou basketball freshman forward Jontay Porter declared for the NBA draft, but has not hired an agent. This leaves open the possibility of a return to Mizzou for his sophomore season.

Porter announced his decision in a tweet on the Mizzou basketball team’s account.

Jontay must decide by May 30 to enter the draft or return to school in order to retain his college eligibility. The draft is June 21 in Brooklyn, N.Y. Michael Porter Jr. announced last week that he will enter the NBA draft and signed with Priority Sports, choosing to forego his college eligibility.

Michael will likely be a high lottery pick while Jontay has been projected as a late first- or early second-round pick.