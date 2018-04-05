Blues playoff hopes take a hit in loss to Blackhawks

The St. Louis Blues dropped their fourth straight game as Duncan Keith scored a power-play goal with 8.5 seconds left in the third period to complete the Chicago Blackhawks come from behind win over the Blues, 4-3 on Wednesday at Scottrade Center. It was just the second goal of the season for Keith. The Blues had a 3-1 lead.

The Blues outshot Chicago 34-26 and led by two goals after Vladimir Tarasenko scored on a breakaway 5:44 into the second after another Chicago defensive breakdown.

The Blues had their issues as well, starting with goaltender Jake Allen, who gave up three soft goals before the game-winner. After Robert Bortuzzo gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 4:16 in the first period, the Hawks tied it at 8:57, when Andreas Martinsen slipped a shot through the five-hole on Jake Allen after the Blues failed to clear the zone. It was Martinsen’s first goal with Chicago.

Up 3-1, Allen gave up two long goals. Rookie defenseman Blake Hillman scored his first NHL goal, while shorthanded, from the top of the right circle at 10:12 of the second. Alex DeBrincat tied it with a long wrister at 8:30 of the third for his team-leading 28th goal of the season.

“We played terrible in the third from myself out,” Allen said. “It’s unacceptable especially at home against a team that really has nothing to play for except beat us.”