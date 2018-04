Top stories: Police responded to a shooting in north St. Louis Tuesday after a man was shot in the chest while driving on Interstate 70. There is no information on what led to the shooting or the victim’s condition. And Voters in the metro Kansas City area weighed in on major issues yesterday such as a measure to help fund renovations to the city’s Buck O’Neil Bridge. A 1% Sales Tax for Capital Improvements in Kansas City was receiving an 80% Yes vote.