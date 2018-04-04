Back-to-back homers off Leone caps Brewers comeback over the Cardinals

It was the first time in Major League history that a game started and ended with back-to-back home runs. Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham led off the game for the Cardinals with a pair of home runs as St. Louis jumped out to a 4-0 lead. However, with two outs in the ninth inning, Christian Yelich of the Brewers hit a 2-2 slider off Dominic Leone over the wall in right-center to tie the game. Then on the next pitch, Ryan Braun took Leone deep to left-center for a walk-off 5-4 Milwaukee win.

Fowler hit his 24th career leadoff home run and his first homer of the season on the first pitch from Chase Anderson. Two pitches later, Pham drove a 1-0 pitch to center to make it 2-0. Marcell Ozuna made it 4-0 in the third with his first homer as a Cardinal, a 479-foot blast.

“It literally can come down pitch-to-pitch, and unfortunately tonight, for us, it did in the wrong way,” said Leone.