Tre Williams to miss the rest of spring camp following shoulder surgery (AUDIO)

Mizzou redshirt sophomore defensive end Tre Williams, from Columbia, Mo. underwent shoulder surgery for a torn labrum and will miss the rest of the Tigers spring football practices. Head coach Barry Odom is confident that Williams will be back in time for the start of fall camp.

In fact, Odom was confident that Williams would be back when the team started up their June workouts. What has helped ease his mind is that former stars such as Charles Harris and Markus Golden underwent similar procedures and they reached out to Williams to let him know it’s a relatively easy rehab and with hard work, Williams shouldn’t lose much.

Listen to Odom’s comments after Tuesday morning’s practice.

Redshirt freshman Caleb Sampson, sophomore Akial Byers and redshirt sophomore Jordan Elliott will get more reps on the outside line, but in the long run, Odom believes that will only help the team.

Williams plans to play a big role in the defense this year. He could be an impact player in 2018. He played in 11 games in 2017 ranked 16th on the team with 20 total tackles, including four tackles for loss and three quarterback sacks, while ranking second on the team with five quarterback pressures on the season.