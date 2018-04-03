Senator Blunt will address the Missouri House on Wednesday

Senator Roy Blunt (R) is scheduled to address the Missouri House Wednesday morning in Jefferson City.

He’s expected to update the 163-member House on congressional issues impacting Missourians.

Blunt has been a vocal supporter of the federal tax cut, saying it’s boosting paychecks and helping Missourians keep more of what they earn.

He voted for the “Tax Cuts and Jobs Act,” which was signed into law by President Donald Trump (R) in late December.

Blunt says the bill has provided bonuses and higher wages for employees at numerous Missouri companies.

Blunt just traveled to Kandahar, Afghanistan, where he spent his Easter weekend with airmen and women from the 442nd Fighter Wing deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, which is two miles south of Knob Noster.

He’s serving his second Senate term. He was elected in 2010 and won a tough re-election race in 2016 against Democrat Jason Kander.

Blunt served two terms as Missouri’s Secretary of State, from January 1985 until January 1993.

The Missouri House convenes Wednesday morning at 10 at the Statehouse.