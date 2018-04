The Kansas City Royals got their first win of the year, 1-0 over the Tigers. Jake Junis pitched seven innings and allowed just three hits and a walk while striking out six Tigers on a cold wet afternoon in Detroit. Justin Grimm pitched a scoreless eighth and Kelvin Herrera picked up the save. The only run of the game came on a Jorge Soler sacrifice fly that scored Cheslor Cuthbert who doubled off Matthew Boyd. The teams play again tomorrow before the Royals host the Indians on Friday.