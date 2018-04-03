Northwest Missouri factory escapes planned closure, instead boosts workforce

Conagra Brands in Trenton has reached an agreement with Nestle – saving nearly 300 jobs and the factory from shutting its doors this year. The deal instead creates as many as 150 new jobs in the northwest Missouri community of about 6,000 people.

Nestle will run Conagra’s factory and manufacture Chef-Mate products cooked and canned in large amounts for use in the food service industry. In 1964, a cooking process was invented in Trenton involving food being piped under pressure to large cans and cooked by steam to sterilize the food while retaining flavor.

Under the agreement slated for completion in May, Nestle will also make products for Conagra.

Trenton Mayor Nick McHargue (mc-HARG) says the announcement will boost the town’s business climate, the entire region, and the quality of life for area citizens.

“This announcement by Nestlé could not have come at a better time for the economic future of our community,” says Trenton Mayor Nick McHargue.

Phil Tate, an area economic development consultant, calls Nestle a world-class food producer Nestle.

“We have been working diligently, with full support of the Missouri Department of Economic Development, to bring in a new owner,” he tells Missourinet affiliate KTTN in Trenton.

Tate is a former state Representative and deputy director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

Nestle’s hiring process is underway.