Missourinet 7 a.m. News 4-3-2018

Top Stories: The Health Department in southwest Missouri’s Christian County has raised concerns after a second skunk infected with rabies was found dead. Rabid skunks can pose a greater risk to the public than rabid bats because they’re ground-based animals more likely to interact with people and pets. And St. Louis bakery-chain Panera Bread is under fire for leaking eight-months worth of customer records from its website, including customer names, email addresses, home addresses, birthdays, and the last four digits of credit card numbers. Panera responded to the Krebs on Security report by saying “fewer than 10,000 consumers have been potentially affected by the issue.”