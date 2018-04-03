Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Missourinet 5 p.m. Newscast 4-3-2018

Missourinet 5 p.m. Newscast 4-3-2018

By

Top stories:

Missouri voters head to the polls. The state Supreme Court has weighed in on a case involving a western Missouri bullet manufacturer losing a firearms license because of a change in state law. Alisa Nelson reports.