Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Blues stumble with third straight loss

Blues stumble with third straight loss

By

The Blues gave up three consecutive goals early in the second period and lost 4-2 to the Capitals at Scottrade Center.  Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrik Berglund scored for St. Louis, which has lost three straight.  The Blues are one point out of a wild-card spot with three to play.  They host Chicago tomorrow.

>>Blues’ Upshall Out For Season With Lacerated Kidney

The Blues will play the rest of the way without forward Scottie Upshall.  The 34-year-old is out for the season with a lacerated kidney.  Upshall was hurt when he collided with Coyotes defenseman Luke Schenn during Saturday’s 6-0 loss to Arizona.  Schenn is the brother of Blues center Brayden Schenn.