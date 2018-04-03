Blues stumble with third straight loss

The Blues gave up three consecutive goals early in the second period and lost 4-2 to the Capitals at Scottrade Center. Vladimir Tarasenko and Patrik Berglund scored for St. Louis, which has lost three straight. The Blues are one point out of a wild-card spot with three to play. They host Chicago tomorrow.

>>Blues’ Upshall Out For Season With Lacerated Kidney

The Blues will play the rest of the way without forward Scottie Upshall. The 34-year-old is out for the season with a lacerated kidney. Upshall was hurt when he collided with Coyotes defenseman Luke Schenn during Saturday’s 6-0 loss to Arizona. Schenn is the brother of Blues center Brayden Schenn.