Roundup of Sunday weather related traffic problems across Missouri

State Troopers in the Kansas City area responded to more than 300 calls yesterday including 144 crashes with nine injuries. The agency was urging people to drive at appropriate speeds, given the treacherous conditions, and was predicting more hazardous conditions overnight into this morning.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said they had 76 crashes reported in the St. Louis area last evening between 3-and-9 pm. Troopers reported a total of 107 calls for service with 31 stranded drivers and four injuries in addition to the crashes.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain led to at least 20 crashes on roads in the Springfield area Sunday night. Police agencies were advising residents to check for roads conditions before leaving for work and school Monday morning.

A rare April snowfall yesterday caused dozens of accidents on mid-Missouri roads. Record low temperatures have been experienced in the city of Columbia this morning.