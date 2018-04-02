Mikolas homers in first MLB at-bat as Cards top Brewers

New Cardinals pitcher Miles Mikolas hit a home run for his first major league hit and got the win in his return from a three-year career in Japan. The St. Louis Cardinals spoiled the Milwaukee Brewers home opener with an 8-4 win.

Mikolas showed mixed results on the mound, giving up a two-run homer to Eric Thames and solo shots to Lorenzo Cain and Manny Pina, but he also walked none and struck out five in 5 2/3 innings.

Paul DeJong homered for the second straight game, hitting his third homer with a three-run blast in the sixth to make it an 8-2 lead at that point.

*** HR Note: Paul DeJong’s first major league hit was a home run last May 25th. Mikolas isn’t the first Cardinals pitcher to achieve this feat. Mark Worrell did it in 2008 and so did Adam Wainwright in 2006.