Cardinals take series finale from Mets for first win of the season

Paul DeJong homered twice as the Cardinals won for the first time this season 5-1 over the New York Mets at Citi Field.

Yadier Molina also went deep and Marcell Ozuna had three hits and two RBI for St. Louis.

The Cardinals could never find the big inning but scored solo tallies in five separate frames.

Luke Weaver tossed five innings of one-run ball to pick up the win. Steven Matz yielded three runs in four frames to take the loss for the Mets. Amed Rosario singled in the lone run for New York in the second inning.