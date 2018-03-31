STLCards gain Holland, lose Cecil to DL

The St. Louis Cardinals signed free-agent right-handed relief pitcher Greg Holland to a one-year contract.

Holland, 32, pitched for the National League Wild Card-qualifying Colorado Rockies in 2017 after spending his first six Major League seasons with the Kansas City Royals (2010-15).

The three-time All-Star saved 41 games in 2017, tied with the Dodgers Kenley Jansen for the National League lead and he tied the Rockies franchise single-season saves record (Jose Jimenez – 2002).

In 2017, Holland was named National League Comeback Player of the Year

Holland will wear uniform No. 56

The Cardinals also placed left-handed pitcher Brett Cecil on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain. Left-handed pitcher Ryan Sherriff has been recalled from Memphis (AAA) and right-handed pitcher Alex Reyes has been transferred from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list to make room for Holland on the 40-man roster

Cecil, 31, pitched Thursday afternoon against the Mets throwing one-third of an inning and allowing one hit on 10 pitches.