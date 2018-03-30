Missouri’s Hawley to announce new investigation involving a major tech company on Monday

Missouri’s Attorney General has called a Monday news conference in Jefferson City, to announce a new investigation into allegations of the mismanagement of private information by what he describes as “a major tech company.”

Republican Josh Hawley says Missourians “must be able to trust that tech companies are honest about what they do with private consumer data.”

Hawley says Missourians must also be able to trust that companies are protecting the data.

Hawley will brief the Capitol Press Corps Monday morning at 11, at his office.

He launched an investigation in 2017 in whether Google has violated Missouri’s Merchandising Practices Act.