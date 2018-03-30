Missourinet 7 a.m. News 3-30-2018

Top Stories: Police are investigating a double murder, suicide that occurred in Florissant near St. Louis this week. When officers arrived at a home, they found three people shot dead, with the apparent murder weapon near one of the bodies. And after responding to a call of a self-inflicted gunshot, Police in southwest Missouri’s Stone County have arrested a juvenile in connection with the shooting which killed a man. 33-year-old Javen Mitchell was taken to a hospital in Springfield where he later died.