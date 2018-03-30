Five run Mets fifth does in Cardinals on Opening Day

After a back and forth first four innings, the New York Mets exploded for five runs in the fifth inning and went on to knock off the St. Louis Cardinals 9-4 on Opening Day at Citi Field.

Yadier Molina and Jose Martinez both hit home runs for St. Louis. Carlos Martinez struggled with command, walking six in yielding five runs, four earned, in four-and-a-third frames to suffer the loss.

Yoenis Cespedes drove in three runs and Amed Rosario went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored for the Mets. Noah Syndergaard struck out 10 over six innings of four-run ball to earn the win.