BillPollockShow – Nothing slows down the great Jackie Stiles (PODCAST)

I’m really excited for you to listen to Jackie Stiles. For 16 years, she held the record for most points scored by a single player in NCAA Division I history. In 2017, she was passed by Kelsey Plum of Washington.

In a weird twist of fate, it was Stiles who once told Plum on a phone call that if anyone could beat her record one day, it would be her.

This past December, tragedy struck Stiles’ life when she was diagnosed with a rare eye cancer. She shares her positive outlook on life while her future remains unknown.