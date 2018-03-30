Big innings doom Duffy, Royals, on Opening Day

After jumping out to a four run first inning lead, Kansas City saw Chicago score five in the fourth, and three each in the fifth, seventh and eighth as the White Sox downed the Royals 14-7 on Opening Day at Kauffman Stadium.

Matt Davidson became just the fourth player in major league history to hit three home runs on Opening Day for the White Sox. Tim Anderson went deep twice and Jose Abreu also homered for Chicago.

James Shields gave up four runs before getting an out, but got through six innings to get the win.

Danny Duffy gave up three homers and five runs in four frames to take the loss. Lucas Duda hit a three-run homer in the first for KC, which used nine pitchers in defeat.