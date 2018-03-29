Missourinet

Men trying to ignite pilot light causes southeast Missouri church explosion

Men trying to ignite pilot light causes southeast Missouri church explosion

Madison County authorities in southeast Missouri say an explosion at Mountain View Church near Marquand Wednesday was caused by two men trying to start a pilot light.The men suffered serious injuries and were taken to the burn unit at a St. Louis hospital.

Weather prevented the victims from being airlifted to that medical facility. No other injuries were reported.

The church is a total loss. A lot of debris had fallen into its basement when the floor gave way.

Story by Missourinet affiliate KREI in Farmington