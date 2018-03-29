Greitens gets aggressive with ad

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has stepped up his rhetoric amid felony charges and several investigations into his activity.

CNN reports the embattled state leader is running a radio ad this weekend meant to showcase his conservative platform. According to the cable network , the commercial is paid for by Greitens’ campaign.

Like much of the language he’s used to portray his opponents, which include numerous fellow Republicans, the commercial slams “liberals” who “are hell-bent on stopping his conservative reforms.”

CNN reports the ad’s narrator says “Even Satan’s own lawyers from the Satanic Temple are suing Greitens”, which is a reference to an abortion lawsuit recently heard in the Missouri Supreme Court.

A woman from Springfield who identifies as a member of the Satanic Temple is suing the state over certain components of Missouri’s abortion law. Among them are requirements for a three day waiting period and an explanation of the procedure before it’s performed as well as the suggestion that an ultrasound be administered.

Greitens, a former Democrat, has repeatedly portrayed himself as strongly pro-life. He called a special session of the state legislature last year to strengthen the state’s abortion regulations.

According to CNN, the radio ad’s narrator says “Eric Greitens is on a conservative mission for Missouri,” and concludes with the phrase, “he won’t stop until the mission is complete.”

The cable network says a source confirms that the governor’s campaign has spent $30,000 on the spot, which is scheduled to air Thursday through Tuesday, coinciding with the Easter holiday.

Democrats and numerous Republicans have called for Greitens’ resignation and the Republican-dominated state House is investigating a criminal charge against him.

A grand jury appointed by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner indicted Greitens last month on the charge of felony invasion of privacy. He’s accused of tying up his mistress while she was blindfolded and partially or fully nude, snapping a photo of her, threatening to distribute the photo if she mentioned his name and transferring the image.

Greitens is being prosecuted by Circuit Attorney Gardner, who is a former Democratic State Representative.

The governor has admitted to the affair but has denied any criminal wrongdoing. He says Gardner is “a reckless liberal prosecutor who uses her office to score political points”.

In addition, Republican Attorney General Josh Hawley’s office is investigating Greitens for the misuse of donor and email lists for campaign purposes from Greitens’ former charity.

The governor paid a $100 penalty last year after admitting to the state Ethics Commission that his campaign had possession of the lists.