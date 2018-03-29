BillPollockShow – Its #OpeningDay Let’s talk baseball (PODCAST)

My best friend and our baseball expert Jeff Wilder joins me on the podcast. Can’t think of a better way to spend Opening Day!
What makes Opening Day special for fans.
Free agents not taking part of the festivities.
Cardinals and Royals outlook.
By Bill Pollock
