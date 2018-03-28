Two students create rare achievement for mid-Missouri town by getting perfect ACT score

The odds of getting a perfect ACT score are low. Mark Ficken, superintendent of Boonville R-1 school district in mid-Missouri, says two of his high school students have beat the odds. Senior Kyle Chrisman and junior Tyler Schuster from the town of roughly 8,300 have received the perfect college entrance exam scores of 36.

“Less that .02% of all students in the United States get a perfect score and we have two of them,” he tells Missourinet affiliate KWIX in Moberly. “That’s how awesome we are at Boonville.”

The school board recognized Chrisman’s accomplishment last week. Schuster will be honored at the next board meeting.