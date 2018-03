The Kansas City Royals suffered a huge blow to their lineup when All-Star catcher Salvador Perez missed a step while carrying luggage and suffered an MCL tear. Royals manager Ned Yost said Perez will miss four to six weeks. No surgery is required. The injury occurred Tuesday night as the club returned to Kansas City.

Perez hit .268 and set career highs with 27 homers, and 80 RBIs.