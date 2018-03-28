Missouri man arrested for firing high-power rifle in yard; states he’s within his rights

A Joplin man says he is within his rights when he fired between 10 and 20 shots from a high-power rifle into the ground of his front yard on Tuesday afternoon. Edmond Vester, 31, has been arrested for the incident that scared several people in his neighborhood. Police Captain Trevor Duncan tells Missourinet affiliate KZRG in Joplin that Vester was absolutely not within his rights at the time.

“Shooting a high-power rifle within a residential neighborhood front yard poses a significant danger to not only kids out in the area, but traffic which is very busy at that time of day. It caused a lot of concern for the community right there that heard the shots,” Duncan says.

No one was injured. During a search of the home, police also recovered marijuana.

Vester was arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child that was in his home at the time.

Charges have been submitted to the Jasper County prosecutor.

By Sarah Novotny of Missourinet affiliate KZRG in Joplin