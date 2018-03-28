Major Case Squad called in to investigate shooting that killed two people in southeast Missouri

Cape Girardeau Police in Southeast Missouri were on the scene of a shooting that killed two people on Wednesday. KFVS-TV reports officers were called to an incident at an apartment complex at roughly 10:30 a.m.

They were responding to a caller who said someone had been shot in the back. After arriving, they located a person who was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and reportedly died.

The TV station reports the officers then found a second victim dead inside an apartment. One person was taken into custody but is not yet considered a suspect, according to Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt.

“We take people into custody and talk to them and see if they’re involved,” said Schmidt. “They can be charged, or they can be released. It’s just too early to know right now.”

Chief Wes Blair told KFVS that the public is not at risk. Sgt. Schmidt said a shoe and a gun found at the scene are considered evidence in the case. He said investigators don’t know what kind of gun it is at this time.

Schmidt told KFVS that the Major Case Squad has been activated and is in charge of the case.