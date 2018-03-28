Magical moment created in #STLCards final spring training tuneup (VIDEO/AUDIO)

There is a photo circulating on the web from the 2002 MLB season of Hall of Famer Vladimir Guerrero wearing his Montreal Expos uniform tipping his cap to the crowd at Olympic Stadium. Next to him was his three-year-old son Vlad Guerrero Jr in his little Expos uniform and batting helmet. Fast forward 16 years.

Vlad Jr is on that same field as a prospect for the Toronto Blue Jays. On Tuesday night with two outs and a scoreless tie against the St. Louis Cardinals, the son of the Hall of Famer created a lasting moment…even if it happened in a Spring Training Game.

Guerrero Jr sent Jack Flaherty’s offering towering over the wall for a walk-off 1-0 victory for the Blue Jays. The moment was so special for fans in Montreal they didn’t their seats until Vlad Jr. gave a curtain call.

It was a special night for the younger Vlad to deliver a game-winning hit in the same ballpark that his dad started his career. A moment like that should get you excited for the start of baseball.

Hear the radio call from Canada’s SN 590

Watch the home run and hear three versions of the call.