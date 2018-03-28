Car catches fire after two men inside overdose on heroin

Two men were pulled from a burning vehicle in Springfield this morning. Police spokeswoman Lisa Cox says the men found a random driveway to park in while they shot up with heroin and overdosed, losing consciousness.

The car was still running, and the driver backed into a fence in the yard. His foot was still on the accelerator and the car was stuck in the mud. The car overheated and caught fire.

Neighbors were not able to get the men out, but fire crews rescued them a short time later. They were resuscitated by first responders and taken to a local hospital.

The men were not seriously injured. Police are investigating the case as a DWI.

