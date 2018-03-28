BillPollockShow–Wanna meet Tiger Woods and see Kid Rock? You need to check out today’s PODCAST)

From a free kid’s golf clinic with Tiger Woods to see Mark Wahlberg and Kid Rock compete with golf’s greatest legends, you need to carve out some time this April to head to SW Missouri to check out the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge Tournament coming up April 17-22.

Tiger Woods Kids’ Clinic

New this year, Big Cedar Lodge will welcome back one of golf’s greatest champions, Tiger Woods, to host a one-of-a-kind Kids’ Clinic on the driving range at Buffalo Ridge. Area students and golf teams will come face to face with Woods to receive tips and techniques from one of the greatest champions of all time.

The event is open to the public, but seating is limited. Additional information about participation, including ticketing and access to the event, will be announced soon.

Championship Sunday, April 22 – Final Round & Celebrity Skins Shootout

Top of the Rock

7:00am – Gates open

8:15am – First wave of Champions Division play begins

9:30 – Celebrity Skins Shootout featuring Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Lee Trevino, and actor Mark Wahlberg! Plus, Kid Rock will be back to try and defend his title!

12:20 – Second wave of Champions Division play begins

5:00 (after conclusion of play) – Champions crowned