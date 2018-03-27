Projected Opening Day lineups for the #Royals and #STLCards

Toronto relief pitcher Seung-Hwan Oh struggled against his former team. Facing mostly Cardinals prospects, Oh gave up three runs in the eighth inning of a 5-3 win for St. Louis at the old Olympic Stadium in Montreal. Tyler Lyons gave up a run in the eighth, and Dominic Leone got the save. He may be the team’s closer to start the season. The Redbirds and Blue Jays play one more game tonight in Montreal before the Cardinals head to New York for Thursday’s Opening Day game with the Mets. The forecast calls for 53 and a 50% chance of rain later in the afternoon for Thursday.

The Royals final exhibition game on Monday night against their Triple-A affiliate in Omaha was rained out, so the club returns to Kansas City for two workout days before their Opening Day matchup with the White Sox at Kauffman Stadium at 3:15 p.m. CT. Thursday’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 54 and only a 20% chance of rain.

Here are the projected Opening Day lineups according to MLB.com for our teams.

Cardinals vs Noah Syndergaard

1. Dexter Fowler-RF

2. Tommy Pham-CF

3. Matt Carpenter-1B

4. Marcell Ozuna-LF

5. Yadier Molina-C

6. Paul DeJong-SS

7. Jedd Gyorko-3B

8. Kolten Wong-2B

9. Carlos Martinez-P

Royals vs James Shields

1. Jon Jay-CF

2. Mike Moustakas-3B

3. Whit Merrifield-2B

4. Salvador Perez-C

5. Lucas Duda-1B

6. Jorge Soler-RF

7. Alex Gordon-LF

8. Cheslor Cuthbert-DH

9. Alcides Escobar-SS