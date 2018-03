Michael Porter Junior has announced he’s leaving Missouri after his freshman season. He only played 53 minutes during this one year with the Tigers. The six-foot-10 forward had back surgery after playing just two minutes in Mizzou’s season opener. There no word yet on if his brother Jontay Porter will enter the draft as well.

🙏🏼 A post shared by Michael Porter Jr. (@mpj) on Mar 26, 2018 at 2:38pm PDT