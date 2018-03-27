Flooding closes several Missouri roadways

About 40 roads are closed today in Missouri from flooding and the number continues to fluctuate as the weather and conditions change. According to Sally Oxenhandler with the Missouri Transportation Department, the highest concentration of flooded roads appears to be in southwest Missouri, but almost every region of the state, except for northwest Missouri, is experiencing some flooding mainly on minor routes.

Several highways to the south and east of Springfield have been closed. Roaring River State Park in southwest Missouri has evacuated its campgrounds because of flooding.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Megan Terry tells Missourinet affiliate KSGF in Springfield that southwest Missouri has received about three inches of rain today. Another one to two inches of rain is expected for that area tonight.

Several roads are also closed in mid-Missouri, especially north of Interstate 70. Moberly had about five inches of rain on Monday – the sixth highest total in one day for the northern Missouri community. A Moberly roadway beneath an underpass flooded with water about 5-6 feet deep, causing two vehicles to get completely submerged in water. According to Missourinet affiliate KWIX in Moberly, the town’s highest one-day rainfall total of 8.28 inches is from April 1973.

According to Missourinet affiliate KMMO in Marshall, first responders rescued a motorist in west-central Missouri’s Pettis County on Monday. A press release from Pettis County Fire Protection District Chief Mike Harding, says personnel found a vehicle which had been swept off of a bridge. Water was up to the hood of the truck, and the subject reportedly was on top of the vehicle. A Pettis County Water rescue team took about 30 minutes to get the person out of the water. No injuries were reported.

Rainfall is expected to continue tonight and possibly tomorrow, especially in southwest Missouri. Flash flooding is expected Tuesday night south of Clinton in west-central Missouri.

Oxenhandler stresses to drivers to turn around, don’t drown and never to move barricades to drive through flooded roads. Find more information below about flooding safety and precautions drivers can take by going to modot.mo.gov/flooding

Motorists can get the latest road conditions by going to www.modot.org or by calling MODOT’s toll-free number: 888-275-6636.