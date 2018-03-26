Missourinet 7 a.m. News 3-26-2018

Top Stories: St. Louis County Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that left a man and a woman dead in a home near Creve Coeur late Saturday night. After spotting a man inside a house and hearing a gunshot, police say they entered the home hours later to discover two dead people. And the Springfield City Council is expected to vote today on a program that sets additional guidelines for developers who want to qualify for tax breaks. Some council members question whether it’s unnecessarily giving away tax breaks that are used to spur economic development by the city government.