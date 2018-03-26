Greitens trial will be decided by a jury, not a judge

Governor Eric Greitens’ felony invasion of privacy case will be up to a St. Louis jury to resolve. During a court hearing today, St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison announced his decision to reject the request made by the governor’s legal team to have a judge decide the case. The Greitens legal team argued that a bench trial is key to getting an objective outcome.

Greitens’ defense lawyers continue to request dismissal of the indictment. Burlison is expected to rule on the request soon.

During today’s court hearing, there was no discussion about the ex-husband’s request for a protection order against the governor. In a motion filed, the man says he is highly fearful of Greitens after the governor demonstrated reckless disregard for damages caused to the ex-husband, his former wife, and his children. It says the ex-husband fears actions Greitens might take using his skill set as a former Navy SEAL.

On February 22, a St. Louis grand jury indicted the governor on a felony invasion of privacy charge for allegedly taking a picture of his disrobed mistress in 2015 without her permission. The woman was reportedly blindfolded and bound to a piece of exercise equipment in Greitens’ St. Louis home.

In a private conversation with her ex-husband that was allegedly taped without her knowledge, the potential victim told him that the governor threatened to blackmail her with the image if she told anyone about their romantic relationship. She went on to say that Greitens then said he erased the image. The governor is accused of transmitting the picture in a manner that allowed access to the image via computer.

The love affair happened while Greitens was campaigning for governor in 2015. Greitens has admitted to the extramarital relationship but has denied the blackmail allegation.

The trial begins May 14 in St. Louis.