Jennies claim NCAA Women’s Division II National Championship

For the second time in program history, Central Missouri Jennies Basketball stands at the very top. The Jennies defeated previously undefeated Ashland 66-52 to claim the title. They finished the season 30-3, the first time in program history with 30 wins.

Paige Redmond led three Jennies in double figures with a game-high 22 points. Kayonna Lee scored eight points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Megan Skaggs scored 13 and Kelsey Williams 11.

The Jennies shot 50% from the field and held the nation’s top offense to just 52 points, their lowest point total of the season and 32% shooting. The win for UCM snaps the Eagles NCAA Division II record 73-game winning streak.